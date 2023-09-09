Report: No new deal for Mike Evans before start of Bucs season

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is not expected to have a new deal before the start of the regular season.

Evans’ agent said that he and his client would not continue negotiations with the Bucs after September 9. Saturday is September 9 and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the two sides are not going to come to an agreement before the day is over.

That sets Evans up to play out the final year of his current contract. On Thursday, Evans said that “any player in my position would want to be solidified and secured” beyond this season and that he’ll “do what’s best for me and my future” when asked if he’d talk to the Bucs about an extension after the season.

Evans joined the Bucs as a 2014 first-round pick and has had at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his nine NFL seasons. He is the franchise leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.