Report: Nyheim Hines wants to find a team for training camp

Nyheim Hines would like another shot.

Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Hines is looking to find a team for training camp this summer — nearly two years after suffering a torn ACL during a jet ski accident.

Hines, 28, was an effective dual-threat running back for the Colts for several years before he was traded to the Bulls midway through the 2022 season. He memorably returned two kicks for touchdowns in Buffalo’s Week 18 victory over New England — a week after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field against Cincinnati.

But Hines missed all of the 2023 season due to his torn ACL and signed with the Browns in March of last year. While Cleveland started Hines’ 21-day practice window, the club elected not to activate him off of the physically unable to perform list.

Cleveland then released Hines in February.

According to Schefter, Hines now feels his knee is finally ready for a return to action.

Hines has 1,832 return yards and four touchdowns in his career. He’s also recorded 1,205 rushing yards, 1,725 receiving yards, and 18 touchdowns from scrimmage since the Colts made him a fourth-round pick in 2018.