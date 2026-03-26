Report: Omar Cooper Jr. taking visit with Cowboys

The Cowboys are getting to know one of the top receivers in this year’s draft a bit better.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Indiana wideout Omar Cooper Jr. is visiting with Dallas.

Cooper, 22, won the CFP National Championship with the Hoosiers in 2025, leading the team with 69 receptions and 937 yards. He also had 13 touchdowns, which was second on Indiana to fellow receiver Elijah Sarratt’s 15 TDs.

The Cowboys currently have a pair of top-flight receivers in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens — who received the franchise tag to keep him with the club this offseason. Adding a receiver of Cooper’s caliber could be a way to double down on the position’s strength, or it could open up the Cowboys to the possibility of another move.

Cooper caught a total of 115 passes for 1,798 yards with 22 touchdowns in his 42 games at Indiana. He also rushed five times for 97 yards with two TDs.