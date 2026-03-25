Report: Owners are expected to approve Las Vegas to host Super Bowl LXIII

It sounds like the Super Bowl is headed back to Las Vegas.

NFL owners are expected to vote on the site of Super Bowl LXIII in February 2029 during next week’s annual league meeting, and it is expected to return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter noted a source called it a “matter of formality.”

Allegiant Stadium, which opened in 2020 with the Raiders’ move to Southern Nevada, hosted Super Bowl LVIII to cap the 2023 season. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 25-22 in overtime, with Kansas City becoming the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the 2003 and 2004 Patriots.

To this point, Super Bowl LVIII is the only postseason game Allegiant Stadium has hosted.

Super Bowl LXI will be played in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium next February, with Super Bowl LXII returning to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in February 2028.