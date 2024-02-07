Report: Packers hire Derrick Ansley as defensive pass game coordinator

The Packers have reportedly made another addition to their defensive coaching staff.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that the Packers have hired former Chargers defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley as their defensive pass game coordinator. The Packers are building out their defensive staff under new coordinator Jeff Hafley and they also added Anthony Campanile as their linebackers coach/run game coordinator this week.

Ansley spent two years as the Chargers’ defensive backs coach before becoming defensive coordinator before the 2023 season. He did not initially call the defensive plays in that role, but took over that duty when head coach Brandon Staley was fired late in the regular season.

Play calling won’t be on his list of responsibilities now, but Ansley will still have a chance to help improve the defense in Green Bay.