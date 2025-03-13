 Skip navigation
Report: Panthers gave Adam Thielen a pay raise

  
Published March 13, 2025 05:27 AM

Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen is getting a pay raise as he heads into the final year of his contract.

The Panthers agreed to revise Thielen’s contract and give him a pay raise as a reward for his strong first two seasons in Carolina, according to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com.

The revised contract will mean Thielen has a higher salary cap number in 2025 and will still have his contract void after the season. It’s unusual for teams to give players raises without also adding years to their contracts, but it’s possible that the Panthers were concerned the 34-year-old Thielen might retire, and wanted to incentivize him to stick around for another year.

Thielen originally signed a three-year, $25 million contract with the Panthers in 2023. He has led the Panthers in receiving yards in each of his first two seasons in Carolina, and the Panthers see him as a key part of the ongoing development of quarterback Bryce Young. An extra investment in Thielen is an investment in the franchise’s future, even if Thielen doesn’t have many years left.