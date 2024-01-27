Report: Panthers request to interview Bucs WRs coach Brad Idzik for OC job

The Panthers have requested to interview Buccaneers receivers coach Brad Idzik about their offensive coordinator position, JC Allen of SI.com reports.

Idzik also is expected to be a candidate for the Bucs’ offensive coordinator job to replace Dave Canales, who left to become the Panthers’ head coach.

Idzik followed Canales to Tampa from Seattle, where the two worked together for four seasons under Pete Carroll. Idzik, the son of former Buccaneers assistant General Manager John Idzik, was the assistant receivers coach (2019-20, 2022) and offensive quality control/assistant quarterbacks coach (2021) for the Seahawks.

Idzik began his coaching career as an offensive graduate assistant at Stanford before making his way to the NFL with the Seahawks.