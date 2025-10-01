 Skip navigation
Report: Paramedics respond to “unknown medical episode” for RB coach Skip Peete

  
Published October 1, 2025 11:17 AM

Buccaneers running backs coach Skip Peete had an “unknown medical episode” at the team’s indoor practice facility on Wednesday morning, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Stroud reports that paramedics were called to the facility to attend to Peete.

Per the report, Peete was stable, awake, and alert. He was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

Peete, 62, joined the Tampa Bay coaching staff in 2023. He has served as a running backs coach with the Cowboys (twice), Bears, Rams, and Raiders. From 1988 through 1997, Peete coached at the college level. He’s the brother of former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete.