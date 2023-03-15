Report: Patriots are expected to sign Riley Reiff

The Patriots are reportedly closing in on an experienced addition to their offensive line.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that they are expected to sign tackle Riley Reiff as a free agent. Teams can officially sign free agents from other teams starting at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Reiff spent 2022 with the Bears and made 10 starts for the NFC North club. He was a 2012 first-round pick of the Lions and spent five years in Detroit before moving on for four years with the Vikings. He spent the 2021 season in Cincinnati before making the move to Chicago.

The Patriots have agreed to a deal with Calvin Anderson and re-signed Conor McDermott to go with Trent Brown and restricted free agent Yodny Cajuste, so the Patriots will have a number of tackle options if Reiff’s deal becomes official.