Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Report: Patriots are expected to sign Riley Reiff

  
Published March 15, 2023 06:28 AM
nbc_csu_jonessutton_230313
March 13, 2023 01:48 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed unpack reports that Jonathan Jones is re-signing with the Patriots on a two-year deal, as well as former Steelers CB Cam Sutton signing a three-year deal with the Lions.

The Patriots are reportedly closing in on an experienced addition to their offensive line.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that they are expected to sign tackle Riley Reiff as a free agent. Teams can officially sign free agents from other teams starting at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Reiff spent 2022 with the Bears and made 10 starts for the NFC North club. He was a 2012 first-round pick of the Lions and spent five years in Detroit before moving on for four years with the Vikings. He spent the 2021 season in Cincinnati before making the move to Chicago.

The Patriots have agreed to a deal with Calvin Anderson and re-signed Conor McDermott to go with Trent Brown and restricted free agent Yodny Cajuste, so the Patriots will have a number of tackle options if Reiff’s deal becomes official.