MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Patriots lose two days of OTAs for violating offseason rules

  
Published May 24, 2023 05:35 PM
The Patriots were docked two days of organized team activities for a violation of offseason rules, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

The specifics of the violation are unclear, and it also remains to be seen whether that is the team’s only penalty.

The Patriots called off Thursday’s practice earlier in the day, presumably after receiving word of the penalty, and they will lose another day next week.

Teams are allowed a total of 10 OTAs, but no live contact is permitted as part of Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The NFL Management Council disciplined the Cowboys last offseason for violating rules governing offseason work. They lost a day of OTAs for 2023 as a result of OTA practices in 2022 that were considered too physical, and coach Mike McCarthy was fined $100,000.

The Bears also were sanctioned in 2022.

In 2021, the Cowboys, 49ers and Jaguars were found in violation.