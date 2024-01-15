Report: Patriots want to interview Falcons ST coach Marquice Williams

The Patriots have become the latest team to request an interview with Falcons special teams coach Marquice Williams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Falcons denied the Giants’ request to talk to their special teams coordinator.

Williams remains under contract with the Falcons despite Atlanta having fired head coach Arthur Smith.

Williams joined the Falcons as part of Smith’s staff in 2021. He previously served as an assistant special teams coach for the Lions and Chargers.