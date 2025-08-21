Report: Patriots WR Ja’Lynn Polk out for the season with a shoulder injury

Patriots wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk will miss the 2025 season with a shoulder injury, Jordan Schultz reports.

Polk underwent offseason surgery on his right shoulder, which he initially injured in Week 17 while diving for a pass. He returned in time to play the team’s first preseason game but re-injured the shoulder on a jet sweep.

He has not seen the field since.

Polk saw specialists, who determined that surgery as the best course of action.

His roster spot was in question heading into the final preseason game, with Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III appearing to be locks to make the roster.

Polk, a second-round pick in 2024, he caught only 12 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games as a rooki