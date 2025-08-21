 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mike_evans_dads_250821.jpg
PFT Draft: Most likely to defy Father Time
nbc_pft_hear_me_out_250821.jpg
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_tysonbagent_250821.jpg
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
nbc_pft_mike_evans_dads_250821.jpg
PFT Draft: Most likely to defy Father Time
nbc_pft_hear_me_out_250821.jpg
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_tysonbagent_250821.jpg
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Report: Patriots WR Ja’Lynn Polk out for the season with a shoulder injury

  
Published August 21, 2025 04:33 PM

Patriots wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk will miss the 2025 season with a shoulder injury, Jordan Schultz reports.

Polk underwent offseason surgery on his right shoulder, which he initially injured in Week 17 while diving for a pass. He returned in time to play the team’s first preseason game but re-injured the shoulder on a jet sweep.

He has not seen the field since.

Polk saw specialists, who determined that surgery as the best course of action.

His roster spot was in question heading into the final preseason game, with Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III appearing to be locks to make the roster.

Polk, a second-round pick in 2024, he caught only 12 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games as a rooki