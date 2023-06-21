 Skip navigation
Report: Police investigation of Tyreek Hill is finished, no criminal charges filed

Published June 21, 2023 06:09 PM

The Miami-Dade Police Department has completed its investigation into Tyreek Hill ‘s disagreement with employees of a charter company based at Haulover Marina on Sunday. Andy Slater of 640 Fox Sports reports that no criminal charges will be filed, and if the victim wants to pursue charges, police told him he will have to go to the State Attorney General’s Office.

Hill’s party boarded a boat without permission, leading to the incident.

Per Slater, employees of the charter company told police Hill said “I can buy you and the boat” and “I’m No. 10 with the Miami Dolphins.”

Hill reportedly hit one of the employees in the back of the head during the incident, but the alleged victim told police he did not want to press charges.

Hill is headed into his second season with the Dolphins after a trade from Kansas City.