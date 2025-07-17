Report: President Trump is “actively working” on an NIL executive order

Dennis Moore rides again.

Via Amana Christovich of FrontOfficeSports.com, President Trump is “actively working” on an executive order regarding the NIL phenomenon in college sports.

While it’s unclear what it would entail and whether it would even have any teeth, follow the money. As in the obsession by some to limit the money that players can make in exchange for playing college football.

Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, folks. Why should the earning potential of young men be restricted?

Do we restrict what CEOs can make? Do we restrict what coaches can make? Does anyone have their earning potential arbitrarily limited, for any reason?

The reason for wringing hands and gnashing teeth about NIL money is bogus. “There’s chaos!” they say. No, there’s inconvenience. For the first time ever, college athletes have power. And the powers-that-be resent it, because it makes their lives a little more difficult when the rabbit has the gun.

Lurking in all of this is Nick Saban. He started whining about NIL the moment it became clear that he wouldn’t be able to muster enough money from Alabama boosters to compete with the likes of other schools. So he eventually quit, because he could no longer rig a system of equal resources in his favor.

He’ll be back, if he gets what he wants. And he’ll win, because he’ll be able to recruit the players he wants — and he’ll be able to keep them from chasing more money elsewhere.

The most unfortunate aspect in all of this is that the players have no collective voice, no true protection. And when it’s time for big money to be redistributed, it’s always the group without proper representation that gets screwed.