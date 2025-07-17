 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250716.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Super Bowl be a PPV event?
nbc_pftpm_belichick_250716.jpg
Belichick ‘took a big risk’ joining the Patriots
nbc_pftpm_shemar_250716.jpg
Should Bengals’ rookie Stewart return to CFB?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250716.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Super Bowl be a PPV event?
nbc_pftpm_belichick_250716.jpg
Belichick ‘took a big risk’ joining the Patriots
nbc_pftpm_shemar_250716.jpg
Should Bengals’ rookie Stewart return to CFB?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: President Trump is “actively working” on an NIL executive order

  
Published July 17, 2025 08:28 AM

Dennis Moore rides again.

Via Amana Christovich of FrontOfficeSports.com, President Trump is “actively working” on an executive order regarding the NIL phenomenon in college sports.

While it’s unclear what it would entail and whether it would even have any teeth, follow the money. As in the obsession by some to limit the money that players can make in exchange for playing college football.

Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, folks. Why should the earning potential of young men be restricted?

Do we restrict what CEOs can make? Do we restrict what coaches can make? Does anyone have their earning potential arbitrarily limited, for any reason?

The reason for wringing hands and gnashing teeth about NIL money is bogus. “There’s chaos!” they say. No, there’s inconvenience. For the first time ever, college athletes have power. And the powers-that-be resent it, because it makes their lives a little more difficult when the rabbit has the gun.

Lurking in all of this is Nick Saban. He started whining about NIL the moment it became clear that he wouldn’t be able to muster enough money from Alabama boosters to compete with the likes of other schools. So he eventually quit, because he could no longer rig a system of equal resources in his favor.

He’ll be back, if he gets what he wants. And he’ll win, because he’ll be able to recruit the players he wants — and he’ll be able to keep them from chasing more money elsewhere.

The most unfortunate aspect in all of this is that the players have no collective voice, no true protection. And when it’s time for big money to be redistributed, it’s always the group without proper representation that gets screwed.