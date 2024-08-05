Report: Puka Nacua week-to-week, but knee injury is not considered serious

Rams receiver Puka Nacua had to exit Sunday’s practice with the Chargers early, but it sounds like he shouldn’t be out for too long.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Nacua is considered week-to-week with a knee injury that is not considered serious.

Nacua left practice after a team drills period and was spotted with a bag of ice on his right knee. Head coach Sean McVay did not have an update on his condition in his post-practice press conference.

Nacua, 23, had a record-setting rookie season with 105 catches for 1,486 yards with six touchdowns in 2023. He was a second-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler.