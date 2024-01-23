Report: Raiders are expected to hire Tom Telesco as G.M.

The Raiders are expected to hire Tom Telesco as their new General Manager, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Chargers fired head coach Brandon Staley and Telesco, their G.M., a day after the team’s 63-21 loss to Antonio Pierce and the Raiders on Dec. 14. Telesco was not out of work long.

The Raiders hired Pierce as their full-time head coach last week.

They continued the search for a new G.M. after announcing Pierce’s hire.

The Raiders also had their own interim G.M., Champ Kelly, and Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds as candidates for the job. Owner Mark Davis “expressed hesitation” to Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com about having a rookie G.M. and a rookie head coach pairing.

Until he was promoted to interim coach, Pierce had no head coaching experience.

Telesco served as General Manager of the Chargers for 11 seasons, hired three head coaches and had two playoff wins. The Chargers were 84-95 under his watch.