 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Raiders fire defensive line coach Frank Okam

  
Published February 19, 2023 04:14 PM
nbc_pft_carrreleased_230215
February 15, 2023 08:45 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms detail why the Raiders were destined to release Derek Carr rather than pay him $40.4 million in guaranteed money, and share why the Saints and Jets make the most sense for his next stop.

The Raiders fired defensive line coach Frank Okam, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Okam joined the Raiders almost a year ago to the day, with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham hiring him. The team’s defensive line, though, made only 21.5 sacks in 2022.

Okam coached the Panthers’ defensive line in 2021. He previously was part of Matt Rhule’s coaching staff at Baylor and followed Rhule to the NFL in 2020 as assistant defensive line coach of the Panthers.

He played parts of six seasons in the NFL for the Texans, Seahawks, Buccaneers and Giants from 2008-13.

The Raiders have not named a replacement. Matt Edwards, who coached the team’s edge rushers last season, and defensive assistant Rob Ryan are still on the staff, per Bonsignore.