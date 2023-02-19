Report: Raiders fire defensive line coach Frank Okam

The Raiders fired defensive line coach Frank Okam, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Okam joined the Raiders almost a year ago to the day, with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham hiring him. The team’s defensive line, though, made only 21.5 sacks in 2022.

Okam coached the Panthers’ defensive line in 2021. He previously was part of Matt Rhule’s coaching staff at Baylor and followed Rhule to the NFL in 2020 as assistant defensive line coach of the Panthers.

He played parts of six seasons in the NFL for the Texans, Seahawks, Buccaneers and Giants from 2008-13.

The Raiders have not named a replacement. Matt Edwards, who coached the team’s edge rushers last season, and defensive assistant Rob Ryan are still on the staff, per Bonsignore.