Report: Raiders have received no trade offers for Hunter Renfrow

  
Published June 8, 2023 02:35 PM
Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow returned to practice Thursday, participating in the final minicamp session after leaving early Wednesday.

Renfrow missed seven games last season with concussion and oblique injuries.

The 2021 Pro Bowler remains with the Raiders despite trade rumors this offseason. Those rumors amped up after the team drafted receiver Tre Tucker in the third round in April.

Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com reports the Raiders have received no trade offers for Renfrow. That, of course, doesn’t mean the Raiders haven’t received calls about Renfrow’s availability.

Interest in Renfrow also could change between now and the trade deadline in late October.

Renfrow will count $13.1 million against the cap this season and $13.7 million in 2024. He has no guaranteed money left in 2024.

So, Renfrow faces an important season in 2023, needing to show he can remain healthy and regain his form of 2021 when he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.