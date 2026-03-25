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Report: Raiders schedule pre-draft visit with Fernando Mendoza

  
Published March 25, 2026 01:26 PM

If you’ve been assuming the Raiders will select quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft next month, you’re certainly not alone.

Las Vegas has reportedly taken another step in the process of making that widely held assumption become reality.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Raiders will host Mendoza for a top-30, pre-draft visit in two weeks.

It has not been reported whether Mendoza has taken other visits or will meet with other teams. But it would be a stunner if the Raiders were to pass on Mendoza at No. 1 overall.

Mendoza is slated to work out at Indiana’s Pro Day on April 1, which will represent another step for him on the path to the draft. But everything seems to be shaping up for Mendoza to become the next QB1 in Las Vegas.