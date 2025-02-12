Report: Raiders to hire Conner McQueen as assistant WRs coach

The Raiders are hiring Conner McQueen as their new assistant wide receivers coach, Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com reports.

McQueen was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Incarnate Word last season. The school finished No. 2 in the FCS in total offense and passing offense in 2024 in his first season there.

The former Texas A&M quarterback coached at UCLA under Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly in 2018-19. He then was with Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma (2020-21) and USC (2022) before going to Incarnate Word.

The Raiders announced most of their staff Wednesday, with Chris Beatty named the wide receivers coach.