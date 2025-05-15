 Skip navigation
Report: Raiders to name Brandon Hunt VP of player personnel

  
Published May 15, 2025 01:05 PM

The Raiders are continuing to reshape their front office under new General Manager John Spytek.

Per Ryan McFadden of ESPN, Las Vegas is hiring Brandon Hunt to be their vice president of player personnel.

Hunt has been with the Eagles over the last three seasons, first serving as director of scouting before a 2024 promotion to senior director of scouting.

He previously had been with the Steelers from 2010-2021 as pro scouting coordinator.

So far since the draft, the Raiders have hired Brian Stark as assistant G.M., Johnathon Stigall as assistant director of college scouting, and Anthony Patch as senior personnel executive.