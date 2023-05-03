Report: Rams agree to terms with Brett Rypien on one-year deal

Matthew Stafford was the only quarterback on the Rams’ roster at the position until Saturday. That’s when the Rams drafted Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the fourth round.

The team added UT-Martin quarterback Dresser Winn as a college free agent as soon as the draft ended.

On Wednesday, the Rams agreed to terms with veteran Brett Rypien on a one-year deal, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

The Broncos did not tender Rypien as a restricted free agent, which would have paid him $2.627 million.

He spent the past three seasons in Denver, appearing in four games last season. Two of those appearances were starts in place of an injured Russell Wilson, and Rypien went 80-of-130 for 778 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions.

John Wolford and Bryce Perkins, two of the Rams’ backups last season, remain free agents.