Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Rams agree to terms with Brett Rypien on one-year deal

  
Published May 3, 2023 03:13 PM
nbc_pft_stafford_230418
April 18, 2023 08:40 AM
Matthew Stafford acknowledged he’s not 25 anymore but definitely feels good, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to outline how much longer the QB will be with the Rams and how far the team can go.

Matthew Stafford was the only quarterback on the Rams’ roster at the position until Saturday. That’s when the Rams drafted Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the fourth round.

The team added UT-Martin quarterback Dresser Winn as a college free agent as soon as the draft ended.

On Wednesday, the Rams agreed to terms with veteran Brett Rypien on a one-year deal, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

The Broncos did not tender Rypien as a restricted free agent, which would have paid him $2.627 million.

He spent the past three seasons in Denver, appearing in four games last season. Two of those appearances were starts in place of an injured Russell Wilson, and Rypien went 80-of-130 for 778 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions.

John Wolford and Bryce Perkins, two of the Rams’ backups last season, remain free agents.