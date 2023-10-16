Report: Rams CB Derion Kendrick arrested on charge of carrying a concealed weapon

Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick was reportedly arrested this morning on a felony gun charge.

Kendrick was pulled over for a traffic violation early this morning in Los Angeles and a gun was found in his car, according to TMZ.com. Kendrick was booked at 2:14 a.m. on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon and remains in custody this afternoon.

The 23-year-old Kendrick was a sixth-round pick of the Rams in 2022. He has started all six games for the Rams this season and has played 96 percent of defensive snaps and 19 percent of special teams snaps.

The arrest took place less than 10 hours after the Rams’ game against the Cardinals ended. Kendrick played 71 snaps and had two tackles in the game.