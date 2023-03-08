Report: Ravens to hire Chuck Smith as OLBs coach

The Ravens may still be sorting things out with their quarterback, but they’ve made another addition to thier coaching staff.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, Baltimore is hiring Chuck Smith to be the team’s outside linebackers coach.

Smith was a longtime edge rusher for the Falcons, recording 58.5 sacks for the franchise from 1992-1999. His career-high of 12.0 came in 1997.

Clark also coached the University of Tennessee’s defensive line in 2010.