Report: Reddy Steward to start at corner for Cowboys Sunday

  
Published October 5, 2025 12:53 PM

The Cowboys are making more than one change to their starting cornerback group on Sunday.

Cowboys sideline reporter Kristi Scales said on 105.3 The Fan, via multiple reporters, that Reddy Steward will be starting alongside DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs. Diggs did not start last Sunday’s tie against the Packers.

Kaiir Elam started the first four games for Dallas, but will be on the bench to start the game against the Jets. Steward, who did not play any defensive snaps in Week 1, has 16 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one pass defensed this season.

The Cowboys have allowed the most passing yards in the league and they’ll hope the change leads to better results in New Jersey.