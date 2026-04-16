 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jlove_260416.jpg
Florio would trade Jefferson for Love
nbc_pft_bryce_young_260416.jpg
How can Panthers build around Young?
nbc_pft_nfl_refs_260416.jpg
NFL ‘continuing process’ to bring in replacements

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jlove_260416.jpg
Florio would trade Jefferson for Love
nbc_pft_bryce_young_260416.jpg
How can Panthers build around Young?
nbc_pft_nfl_refs_260416.jpg
NFL ‘continuing process’ to bring in replacements

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: RFA Brandon Aubrey has no offer from another team forthcoming before deadline

  
Published April 16, 2026 11:28 AM

It looks like the Cowboys will be retaining their kicker.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there is no offer from another team forthcoming for restricted free agent Brandon Aubrey. The deadline for an RFA to receive an offer sheet is Friday.

This was always the likely outcome when Dallas placed a second-round RFA tender on Aubrey, as any team would have owed the Cowboys a second-round pick to sign the kicker.

Aubrey has been one of the best kickers since entering the league in 2023. He’s connected on 88.2 percent of his career field goals, hitting one of at least 60 yards in each of his first three seasons. In 2025, Aubrey was 36-of-42, making each of his field goals from inside 50 yards.

If Aubrey plays on the second-round tender in 2026, he’ll earn a one-year salary of $5.81 million.