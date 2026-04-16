Report: RFA Brandon Aubrey has no offer from another team forthcoming before deadline

It looks like the Cowboys will be retaining their kicker.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there is no offer from another team forthcoming for restricted free agent Brandon Aubrey. The deadline for an RFA to receive an offer sheet is Friday.

This was always the likely outcome when Dallas placed a second-round RFA tender on Aubrey, as any team would have owed the Cowboys a second-round pick to sign the kicker.

Aubrey has been one of the best kickers since entering the league in 2023. He’s connected on 88.2 percent of his career field goals, hitting one of at least 60 yards in each of his first three seasons. In 2025, Aubrey was 36-of-42, making each of his field goals from inside 50 yards.

If Aubrey plays on the second-round tender in 2026, he’ll earn a one-year salary of $5.81 million.