 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_favoritepicks_240429.jpg
Simms’ favorite picks from 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_draftleftovers_240429.jpg
Bengals, Lions leave NFL draft with good classes
nbc_simms_draftkingsoroyodds_240429.jpg
Williams, Harrison Jr., Daniels headline ROY odds

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_favoritepicks_240429.jpg
Simms’ favorite picks from 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_draftleftovers_240429.jpg
Bengals, Lions leave NFL draft with good classes
nbc_simms_draftkingsoroyodds_240429.jpg
Williams, Harrison Jr., Daniels headline ROY odds

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Robert Griffin III still “unlikely” to return to ESPN’s Monday night pregame show

  
Published April 29, 2024 07:09 PM

When it was first reported that ESPN is pursuing former Eagles center Jason Kelce, the spot of Robert Griffin III was described as being “in jeopardy.”

In today’s report that Kelce is in, Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com characterized Griffin’s return as “unlikely.”

Nothing has been announced.

For his part, Griffin welcomed Kelce to the team on Monday. So maybe he’ll be back. Or maybe they just haven’t told him yet.

Regardless, Kelce is in on Monday nights this fall. Some thought he’d end up in a booth somewhere. Maybe he’ll wait for one of the prime spots to come open.