Report: Robert Griffin III still “unlikely” to return to ESPN’s Monday night pregame show

When it was first reported that ESPN is pursuing former Eagles center Jason Kelce, the spot of Robert Griffin III was described as being “in jeopardy.”

In today’s report that Kelce is in, Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com characterized Griffin’s return as “unlikely.”

Nothing has been announced.

For his part, Griffin welcomed Kelce to the team on Monday. So maybe he’ll be back. Or maybe they just haven’t told him yet.

Regardless, Kelce is in on Monday nights this fall. Some thought he’d end up in a booth somewhere. Maybe he’ll wait for one of the prime spots to come open.