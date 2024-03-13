Report: Ronnie Stanley, Ravens agree to reworked contract

The Ravens and left tackle Ronnie Stanley have agreed to a new contract that will lower his cap number in 2024, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Stanley was slated to count $26.2 million against the cap in the coming season and was previously due to make $15 million in 2024. The contract extension he signed in 2020 runs through 2025.

The terms of Stanley’s new deal were not disclosed.

Stanley, who turns 30 next week, has been the Ravens left tackle since 2016. But he has battled through injuries and has never played every game in a season. In 2023, he started 13 regular-season contests and Baltimore’s two playoff games.

Stanley was a first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in 2019.