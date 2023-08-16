Report: Russell Gage likely suffered season-ending knee injury

The Buccaneers are not expecting good news on receiver Russell Gage.

According to a report from NFL Media, Gage is believed to have suffered a severe knee injury that will sideline him for the 2023 season.

Gage suffered the non-contact injury during Wednesday’s joint practice with the Jets. Multiple reporters on the scene noted that Gage’s teammates took a knee on the field in reaction to the injury and that Gage was in tears as he was carted off the field.

Losing Gage for the season would be a significant hit to the Bucs’ receiving corps. In 13 games last season, Gage caught 51 passes for 426 yards with five touchdowns — a career high.

Behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Gage is one of the most experienced receivers on Tampa Bay’s roster. The club currently has Taye Barber, David Moore, Deven Thompkins, Kaylon Geiger, Rakim Jarrett, Cephus Johnson, Ryan Miller, Trey Palmer, and Kade Warner at receiver on its 90-man roster.