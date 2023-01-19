 Skip navigation
Report: Russell Wilson has contacted Sean Payton, wants him as Broncos coach

  
Published January 19, 2023 11:27 AM
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson would apparently like to ride with Sean Payton as his next head coach.

That’s at least according to Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports who said during Thursday’s episode of The Heard that Wilson has reached out to Payton to make his feelings known.

Russell Wilson has contacted Sean — legally, by the way, through channels,” Cowherd said. “He wants Sean Payton. He needs fixing. He knows he needs fixing.”

Cowherd also noted that he’s talked with his current FOX coworker Payton about the Broncos job with the understanding that many believe Wilson is “too isolated” within Denver’s building.

Wilson’s first season with the Broncos was the worst year of his career. He completed just 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,524 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, working out to a career-low 84.4 passer rating. Despite playing just 15 games, he led the league by taking 55 sacks.

Payton has also been connected to the Arizona, Carolina, and Houston openings at head coach.