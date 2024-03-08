Report: Russell Wilson is visiting with Steelers now

After meeting with the Giants in New Jersey on Thursday, Russell Wilson departed for Pittsburgh on Friday.

He currently is at the Steelers team facility, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

The quarterback is expected to meet with other teams, including possibly the Raiders. The Broncos granted Wilson permission to meet with teams ahead of his official release at the start of the league year Wednesday.

The Steelers have only Kenny Pickett, a first-round pick in 2022, under contract at the position. Mason Rudolph, who started three games last season, could return.

Steelers General Manager Omar Khan said at the Scouting Combine that he has “full faith” in Pickett, but Wilson would provide competition.

Wilson, 35, went 11-19 as a starter in two seasons with the Broncos. He was benched with two games remaining in 2023, finishing last season with 3,070 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He could agree to the veteran minimum salary of $1.21 million, as Denver still is set to pay him $39 million in 2024.