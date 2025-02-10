Report: Saints are expected to have interest in Brandon Staley as their DC

The Saints haven’t yet officially hired Kellen Moore as their new head coach, but once that happens, the team has strong interest in Brandon Staley as their defensive coordinator, Mike Silver of TheAthletic.com reports.

The Saints will have to comply with the Rooney Rule before hiring Staley.

Moore was Staley’s offensive coordinator in Los Angeles in 2023.

Staley had the No. 1 defense with the Rams in 2020, which he parlayed into the Chargers’ head coaching job in 2021. In three seasons, Staley went 24-24 with no playoff wins.

He spent last season as assistant head coach of the 49ers.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Saints also have interest in Bucs outside linebackers coach George Edwards for the position.