American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
Earnhardt Jr.: 'Surreal' to have NASCAR in Chicago

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
Earnhardt Jr.: 'Surreal' to have NASCAR in Chicago

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Report: Seahawks agree to terms on a new deal with Nick Bellore

  
Published February 21, 2023 05:32 PM
February 21, 2023 04:04 PM
Michael Smith explains why he doesn't think the Ravens should use the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson while Eric Edholm believes Orlando Brown might be tagged by the Chiefs.

The Seahawks have agreed to terms on a deal to bring back core special teams player Nick Bellore, The Pedestrian Podcast reports.

Bellore, 33, has spent the past four seasons in Seattle, and he made the Pro Bowl in 2020.

He has played 3,349 special teams snaps in his 11-year career, including 352 last season and 318 in 2021.

Bellore has played both fullback and linebacker in his career, with 231 career snaps on offense and 828 on defense.

The Jets signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2011, and he also has played for the 49ers and Lions. Bellore has played 184 career games.