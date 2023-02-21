Report: Seahawks agree to terms on a new deal with Nick Bellore

The Seahawks have agreed to terms on a deal to bring back core special teams player Nick Bellore, The Pedestrian Podcast reports.

Bellore, 33, has spent the past four seasons in Seattle, and he made the Pro Bowl in 2020.

He has played 3,349 special teams snaps in his 11-year career, including 352 last season and 318 in 2021.

Bellore has played both fullback and linebacker in his career, with 231 career snaps on offense and 828 on defense.

The Jets signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2011, and he also has played for the 49ers and Lions. Bellore has played 184 career games.