 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Seahawks likely to use franchise tag if they can’t re-sign Geno Smith

  
Published January 14, 2023 10:07 AM
nbc_pft_seahawks49ersprev_230113
January 13, 2023 08:31 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King concur that the Seahawks have a slight chance to upset San Francisco given how familiar Seattle is with the 49ers as division rivals.

Quarterback Geno Smith will start for the Seahawks against the 49ers on Saturday afternoon and the work he did to get the team into the playoffs is expected to land him at least one more year in Seattle.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are working on a contract that would keep Smith in the fold after his surprising success during the 2022 season. If such a deal can’t be worked out, Rapoport adds that the Seahawks are likely to use the franchise tag in order to keep Smith off the open market.

A tag would come with a salary of over $30 million for next season while an extension would likely come with a more manageable cap number for Seattle.

Smith started every game in a season for the first time since his rookie year in 2013 and led the league in completion percentage while throwing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns.