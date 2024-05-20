Report: Sports Illustrated skipped production of May issue

Sports Illustrated is now many things, including (strangely) a ticket reseller. It is not, for the month of May, a magazine.

Via Josh Kosman of the New York Post, Sports Illustrated skipped production of the latest edition, “leaving more than 1 million subscribers with empty mailboxes last month.”

So, wait? Sports Illustrated has a million subscribers?

The issue about the missed issue traces to the dispute between Arena Group and Authentic Brands. Arena Group reportedly refuses to surrender the subscriber list to Minute Media, the new publisher of the magazine.

It’s surely connected to the lawsuit that Authentic filed against Arena, seeking $48 million for breach of contract. Arena can use the subscriber list as leverage for settlement.

SI published an issue in April. The next issue will be a June/July double issue. If there is one.

It’s amazing and depressing to see how far the iconic brand has fallen. Hopefully, Minute Media can begin to restore the luster.

Once it gets access to where the issues of the magazine should be sent.