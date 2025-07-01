Report: Steelers have talked to Tyler Boyd this offseason

Veteran free agent wide receiver Tyler Boyd said recently that he’d “absolutely” be interested in playing for the Steelers this season and the Pittsburgh native has reportedly had a chance to share his views with the team.

Longtime Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly said on 93.7 The Fan that the Steelers and Boyd have talked this offseason.

Kaboly went on to say that he was not sure if a formal offer was made during those conversations. He added that the money that Boyd has been offered around the league this offseason from any team has not been in the neighborhood he’s looking for and that he’s continuing to wait to see if a better offer can come his way.

DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson, Robert Woods, Scotty Miller, and Ben Skowronek are the current wideouts for the Steelers. Boyd spenteight seasons with the Bengals before moving to the Titans last season. He had 39 catches for 390 yards in Tennessee.