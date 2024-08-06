 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Steelers still talking to 49ers about deal for Brandon Aiyuk

  
Published August 6, 2024 03:16 PM

The Steelers haven’t given up on winning the Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes.

On Monday night, talks between the Steelers and 49ers had stalled. But Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the teams re-engaged in conversations Tuesday regarding Aiyuk.

The 49ers the frameworks for deals in place with the Browns and Patriots for the disgruntled wide receiver. Aiyuk now has to work out a contract agreement with one of the teams, or another team, like the Steelers, that can work out trade details with the 49ers.

The Commanders initially showed interest in a trade for Aiyuk, who skipped the offseason program and asked for a trade because of the slow progress of contract talks. Aiyuk is at the 49ers’ training camp but is not practicing.

He is scheduled to make $14.124 million on a fifth-year option but wants a market value deal with 21 receivers now with an annual average at least $20 million.