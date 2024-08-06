Report: Steelers still talking to 49ers about deal for Brandon Aiyuk

The Steelers haven’t given up on winning the Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes.

On Monday night, talks between the Steelers and 49ers had stalled. But Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the teams re-engaged in conversations Tuesday regarding Aiyuk.

The 49ers the frameworks for deals in place with the Browns and Patriots for the disgruntled wide receiver. Aiyuk now has to work out a contract agreement with one of the teams, or another team, like the Steelers, that can work out trade details with the 49ers.

The Commanders initially showed interest in a trade for Aiyuk, who skipped the offseason program and asked for a trade because of the slow progress of contract talks. Aiyuk is at the 49ers’ training camp but is not practicing.

He is scheduled to make $14.124 million on a fifth-year option but wants a market value deal with 21 receivers now with an annual average at least $20 million.