Report: Steelers to release Patrick Peterson

As they prepare to meet with quarterback Russell Wilson, the Steelers are moving on from one of their veteran defensive players.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Pittsburgh is releasing defensive back Patrick Peterson.

Peterson, who turns 34 in July, signed a two-year deal with the Steelers last March. He was due to receive a $3 million roster bonus on the third day of the new league year next week.

By releasing Peterson, the Steelers will save $6.85 million against the cap.

Peterson appeared in each of Pittsburgh’s 17 games last season, starting 16. He was on the field for 97 percent of the team’s defensive snaps, playing some safety over the course of the year due to several injuries in the secondary.

He finished 2023 with 42 total tackles, 11 passes defensed, and two interceptions.

The No. 5 overall pick of the 2011 draft, Peterson spent his first 10 seasons with the Cardinals before playing two seasons with the Vikings. He has 36 career interceptions with 122 passes defensed.