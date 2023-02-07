 Skip navigation
Report: Steelers want Mitch Trubisky to return, but he’s due to count $10.6 million against the salary cap

  
Published February 7, 2023
Mitch Trubisky is under contract with the Steelers for 2023.

The Steelers, though, signed him as a starting quarterback, and he now is a backup to Kenny Pickett. Trubisky would rank among the highest-paid backups in the league with $8 million in base salary and a salary cap hit of $10.625 million in 2023.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the Steelers want Trubisky back , but adds that “might not be as simple as it sounds.”

The Steelers likely will ask Trubisky to take a pay cut, which would entail a new contract for the veteran quarterback. Trubisky, of course, would have to agree.

Third quarterback Mason Rudolph is scheduled for free agency, and per Dulac, the veteran backup “has no intention of re-signing with the Steelers after being demoted last season.”

Thus, Trubisky’s departure would leave the Steelers in search of two backups.

The $7.6 million that Trubisky and Rudolph counted against the cap was the most of any backup quarterback duo in the league in 2022. The Steelers believe in investing in their backup quarterbacks, but they have some decisions to make as they head into the offseason.