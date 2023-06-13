Report: Stefon Diggs was present for pre-minicamp medical testing on Monday

The Stefon Diggs situation in Buffalo has been simmering for a while. On Tuesday, it hit full boil, with Diggs boycotting the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Here’s a wrinkle that makes things even more confusing. According to WGRZ in Buffalo, Diggs reported to team headquarters on Monday for pre-minicamp medical testing.

So, obviously, he was there. And now he’s not.

It’s more strange than not showing up at all. And it’s a tactic that is very rare if not completely unprecedented.

For training camp, it’s very difficult for a player to report and then to leave. For mandatory minicamp, showing up and then leaving can be used to send a message, if that’s what the player intended to do.

It’s unclear why Diggs has avoided the team throughout the current offseason. When he was last with the Bills, he was visibly upset regarding the offensive execution during a home playoff loss to the Bengals.