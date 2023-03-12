 Skip navigation
Report: Sterling Shepard agrees to one-year, $1.165 million deal

  
Published March 12, 2023 05:53 PM
The Giants agreed to terms with receiver Sterling Shepard on a one-year deal. Field Yates of ESPN reports it is a base salary of $1.165 million with $38,125 for each game he is active.

He was scheduled to become a free agent next week.

The Giants made Shepard a second-round choice in 2016, and he has played all seven NFL seasons in New York.

In 75 career games, Shepard has 362 catches for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns.

He has played only 10 games over the past two seasons combined, though, because of injuries. He tore his left Achilles tendon in 2021 and tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Week 3 last season.

Shepard made 13 receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown in three games last season.