Report: Steve, Brian Belichick have been offered opportunity to return to Patriots for 2024

Bill Belichick has parted ways with the Patriots but his two sons on the club’s defensive staff may be sticking around.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, Steve and Brian Belichick have been offered the opportunity to return to the team for 2024 under new head coach Jerod Mayo.

Steve Belichick has been a defensive assistant with the Patriots since 2012, most recently serving as the defensive play-caller and linebackers coach. Brian Belichick has been New England’s safeties coach since 2020.

Breer notes that Mayo and Steve Belichick have gotten close as they’ve worked together to run New England’s offense over the last several seasons.

It stands to reason that if Bill Belichick lands another head coaching job in this cycle, his two sons would follow him. But if that doesn’t happen, the Belichick sons could remain in New England as the team begins its new era under Mayo.