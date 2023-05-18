 Skip navigation
Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday's Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Super Bowl LX is expected to be awarded to San Francisco

  
Published May 18, 2023 02:52 PM

It’s not official yet, but it reportedly will be soon.

During next week’s meeting in Minneapolis, owners are expected to award Super Bowl LX to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, reports Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal. The game will be played in February 2026, and it will be televised by NBC.

Last month, Rams COO Kevin Demoff said SoFi Stadium will pursue Super Bowl LXI in early 2027, clearing the way for Levi’s Stadium to secure the game.

Levi’s Stadium hosted Super Bowl 50. At the time, it was expected to be a one-time quid pro quo in return for the building of the stadium. San Francisco and Santa Clara were not expected to enter the loose Super Bowl rotation.

Aiding the effort to return the game to San Francisco is the fact that other major venues, such as SoFi Stadium, will be hosting World Cup events in 2026, prompting them to pass on pursuing that year’s Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LXIII will be played in Las Vegas, and Super Bowl LIX will be played in New Orleans.