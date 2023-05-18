Report: Super Bowl LX is expected to be awarded to San Francisco

It’s not official yet, but it reportedly will be soon.

During next week’s meeting in Minneapolis, owners are expected to award Super Bowl LX to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, reports Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal. The game will be played in February 2026, and it will be televised by NBC.

Last month, Rams COO Kevin Demoff said SoFi Stadium will pursue Super Bowl LXI in early 2027, clearing the way for Levi’s Stadium to secure the game.

Levi’s Stadium hosted Super Bowl 50. At the time, it was expected to be a one-time quid pro quo in return for the building of the stadium. San Francisco and Santa Clara were not expected to enter the loose Super Bowl rotation.

Aiding the effort to return the game to San Francisco is the fact that other major venues, such as SoFi Stadium, will be hosting World Cup events in 2026, prompting them to pass on pursuing that year’s Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LXIII will be played in Las Vegas, and Super Bowl LIX will be played in New Orleans.