Report: TE Albert Okwuegbunam Jr., rookie WR Ainias Smith will start season on IR

  
Published August 27, 2024 03:15 PM

The Eagles are placing tight end Albert Okwuegbunam Jr. and rookie receiver Ainias Smith on injured reserve, Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com reports.

Both are eligible to return from IR after missing at least four games.

Okwuegbunam has an expected timeline of 6-8 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a core muscle injury.

His injury leaves the Eagles with only Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra at the position on the initial 53-player roster after the release of E.J. Jenkins. The Eagles could bring back Jack Stoll, who the Giants released.

Smith injured his ankle during the final preseason game against the Vikings. He is expected to return in 4-6 weeks, but with the Eagles deep at the position, there is no guarantee the team designates him to return.