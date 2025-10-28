Report: Terry Rozier had an $8 million federal tax debt in 2023

Why would someone with well over $100 million in career earnings risk it all for an alleged prop-bet scheme? Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier had eight million reasons to raise some extra money in 2023.

ESPN.com reports that the IRS filed an $8 million tax lien against Rozier in November 2023. The debt would have existed months before an encumbrance was placed on his Florida real estate.

Rozier allegedly told a friend, Deniro Laster, that Rozier planned to exit a game early on March 23, 2023. Laster allegedly sold the information to gamblers for roughly $100,000. The gamblers then wagered on Rozier’s “under” prop bets.

Rozier and Laster have been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The NBA put Rozier on leave after sportsbooks flagged suspicious betting activity on his “under” props. The NBA later cleared Rozier, finding “insufficient evidence” of wrongdoing.

On Monday, a Congressional committee sought information from the NBA regarding, among other things, its investigation of Rozier.