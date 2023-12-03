Report: Texans rookie WR Tank Dell out for season with fractured fibula

The Texans will play the rest of the season without rookie receiver Tank Dell.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Dell fractured his left fibula in the first quarter of the Texans’ 22-17 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Dell was blocking for Dameon Pierce on the running back’s 3-yard touchdown run when Dell got caught in the wash. He was rolled from behind by offensive guard Shaq Mason as Broncos defensive back Justin Simmons hit him, bending him backward.

Coach DeMeco Ryans said only that the Texans are awaiting additional medical testing on Dell.

Dell was questionable to play with a calf injury, and he had no statistics when he left for the training room on a cart.

He has 47 receptions for 709 yards and a franchise rookie record seven touchdowns.