Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Texans will pay $6 million to make Brandin Cooks trade happen

  
Published March 19, 2023 06:40 AM
nbc_pft_gilmoredallas_20230315
March 15, 2023 09:05 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Cowboys’ move to land CB Stephon Gilmore from the Colts for a fifth-round pick in the draft and discuss how he’ll add value in Dallas.

Receiver Brandon Cooks was due to make $18 million this year, fully guaranteed. He still is. And the Texans will be paying a third of the amount, even though he won’t be playing for them.

PFT has confirmed that the Texans have agreed to pay $6 million of the Cooks salary in order to make the trade happen. The Cowboys will pay the other $12 million.

Cooks is signed through 2024. He has a base salary of $13 million and a roster bonus of $3 million next year.

The Cowboys traded receiver Amari Cooper to the Browns last year, in lieu of paying him $20 million.

Cooks has now been traded four times; the Cowboys become his fifth NFL team.

This is the second trade the Cowboys have made in recent days for a long-time NFL veteran. Previously, the Cowboys traded a fifth-round pick for cornerback Stephon Gilmore, a 2012 first-round selection. Now, they’ll send a fifth- and sixth-round pick to the Texans for Cooks.