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Report: Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby will check into treatment center for gambling addiction

  
Published April 27, 2026 01:19 PM

As gambling becomes more legalized, normalized, and monetized, there will be issues. Especially among players who have grown up during the early Wild West period of bet! bet! bet!

Via Pete Thamel of ESPN, new Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby will check into a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction.

The decision happened, per Thamel, after it was discovered that Sorsby made “thousands of online bets on a variety of sports.”

The NCAA is currently investigating Sorsby.

The wagers reportedly included bets on Indiana to win, when he was a redshirt freshman for the Hoosiers in 2022. He did not play in any of the games in which he played.

Sorbsy transferred from Cincinnati to Texas Tech in February. The move prompted Cincinnati to sue him for breach of contract, seeking $1 million in damages.

The situation becomes the latest example of the problems that can, and will arise for players and teams at a time when gambling is everywhere. The ads are everywhere. The touting of bets is everywhere.

It’s become part of the fabric of sport. And it has already ripped apart plenty of lives.