Report: Titans C Lloyd Cushenberry believed to have season-ending Achilles injury

Titans center Lloyd Cushenberry left Sunday’s game with what the team reported as an ankle injury.

Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports that Cushenberry is believed to have an Achilles injury that will end his season. A torn Achilles is easily diagnosed, but Cushenberry likely undergoes an MRI to confirm.

Coach Brian Callahan called it an “ankle [injury] of some sort” and said the injuries for Cushenberry and defensive back Quandre Diggs (foot) were “not real positive . . . at this point.”

Cushenberry signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Titans in the offseason. He played all 456 offensive plays in seven games this season before Sunday.

Corey Levin replaced Cushenberry, but Daniel Brunskill likely becomes the starting center now. Brunskill started at right guard Sunday with Dillon Radunz out with a foot injury.