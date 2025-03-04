 Skip navigation
Report: Titans hire Mike McCoy as senior offensive assistant

  
Published March 4, 2025 03:26 PM

The Titans are hiring Mike McCoy as senior offensive assistant, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports.

McCoy spent the past three seasons as the Jaguars’ quarterbacks coach.

He was the head coach of the Chargers from 2013-16, going 27-37 with one playoff appearance. The Chargers hired him after the Broncos, with McCoy as the offensive coordinator, ranked fourth in yards and second in points in 2012.

McCoy began his NFL coaching career as an offensive assistant with the Panthers in 2000. He stayed in Carolina for nine years as the wide receivers coach (2001), an offensive assistant again (2002-05), the quarterbacks coach (2006) and the passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach (2007-08).

McCoy spent four seasons as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator and pulled double duty as quarterbacks coach in 2009. He returned to the Broncos as offensive coordinator in 2017 after the Chargers fired him as head coach.

He also was offensive coordinator of the Cardinals in 2018.